Hawaii bank issues fraud warning as scammers use its phone number to target victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii National Bank is warning residents about a recent series of scams requesting personal banking information. Both customers and non-customers are being targeted.

The fraudulent calls and text messages include a recording that requests the verification of personal credit card information. A Hawaii National Bank phone number may be displayed on the caller ID.

Hawaii National Bank says it never calls, texts or emails customers to validate personal account or card information. Anyone who receives this call should hang up.

Call (808) 528-7800 for any questions.

