Hawaii bank issues fraud warning as scammers use its phone number to target victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii National Bank is warning residents about a recent series of scams requesting personal banking information. Both customers and non-customers are being targeted.

The fraudulent calls and text messages include a recording that requests the verification of personal credit card information. A Hawaii National Bank phone number may be displayed on the caller ID.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii National Bank says it never calls, texts or emails customers to validate personal account or card information. Anyone who receives this call should hang up.

Call (808) 528-7800 for any questions.