HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day is over, but these Hawaii bachelor dogs are still looking for love.

The Bachelor Dogs of Hawaii Island Humane Society returned for Season 2 last month, holding a special adoption fee of only $14 for a limited time.

Out of the 15 dogs participating this season, six were adopted: Pineapple, Hulk, Bear, Monty and Bullseye.

The nine who remain include Hopscotch, Hermey, Earl, Chip, Cheddar, Bolt, Lightning McQueen, Dash and Benson, who is waiting in a foster home. They haven’t given up on love just yet!

Meet Hopscotch. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Hermey. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Earl. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Chip. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Cheddar. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Bolt. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Lightning McQueen. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Dash. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Meet Benson. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

“Shelters are often full of medium and large male dogs, and we wanted to use this opportunity to put a spotlight on them,” said Lauren Nickerson, CEO of Hawaii Island Humane Society.