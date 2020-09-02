Hawaii Attorney General joins nationwide advocacy for youth suicide

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Attorney General shared on Tuesday that she has joined 38 Attorneys Generals across the country as an ambassador for the “Jason Foundation” which works to address suicide among young adults.

The announcement coincides with the beginning of September as Suicide Prevention Month.



“We must do all we can to prevent suicide among our young and I believe this partnership with the foundation will help us prevent more such tragedies in our community.” Clare E. Connors, Hawaii Attorney General

Connors said that she will be working with the Jason Foundation in collaboration

with other state agencies and non-profits to bring additional resources to Hawaii’s youth and families.

For more information about the Jason Foundation, click here.

