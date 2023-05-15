HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week, the University of Hawaii’s Board of Regents is scheduled to meet and confirm Craig Angelos as the new Athletics Director. Angelos was chosen by UH President David Lassner, but faces an uphill battle if confirmed.

The university did not release any finalists for the position before Lassner selected Angelos, leading to criticism from former University of Hawaii Regent Jeff Portnoy who said, “This kind of secrecy for a position like this is typical of Hawaii and the University of Hawaii, it’s really unwarranted I think an important position like athletic director, the public should have an opportunity to know at least who the finalists were and then you can gauge whether you think that was the right hire or not.”

Portnoy also questions the Board’s involvement in the hiring process, arguing that the President should be responsible for making decisions on important positions. “In a week, what are they going to learn?” Portnoy asked. “It took what, six months for this process to get to where it is. So yeah, it’s a rubber stamp but why even have a rubber stamp? I mean, let the President make the call like he makes the call on other important positions to the university and gauge Lassner. And if this position fails, blame Lassner.”

If approved, one of Angelos’ significant challenges will be addressing the delayed New Aloha Stadium and the impact on the university’s football team. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi commented on the situation, saying, “Those delays are going to be costly for us, it makes it extremely difficult for our football team to succeed or for that matter even to stay in Division I.”

Currently, construction is underway at Ching Field to increase seating capacity to 15,000. This project has been a financial burden for UH and its $40-45 million operating budget, as Aloha Stadium was condemned, leading to delays in other projects like the Les Murakami Stadium turf. That project was completed in 2008 with a lifespan of 8-10 years.

UH Baseball coach Rich Hill expressed concerns, stating, “The legislature is closed, right, and we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that this new playing surface is going to be here pretty soon,”

To be successful, Angelos will need to build strong relationships with the state legislature and Governor Josh Green. UH Football analyst Rich Miano emphasized the importance of these relationships, saying, “Somebody has to come from within this program to represent this program in the legislature, in the senate in the private sector in the public sector and unfortunately it’s hard to do when you’ve never been here or you don’t have the ties.”

The public is invited to give testimony for the Board of Regents meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday at 10 AM. If Angelos is hired