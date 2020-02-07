Hawaii athletes star in popular Netflix docuseries “Cheer”

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Netflix’s latest docuseries “Cheer” follows the Navarro College competitive cheer squad. The series quickly became the latest binge-worthy show when it hit the streaming platform in January.

The Netflix hit also stars three Hawaii-grown athletes.

The show takes an in depth look at the grit, determination and athletisim it takes to become a national cheer champion.

“It’s really important though for the world to get an insight to see exactly what competitive cheerleading is and it’s just like great representation of our sport and our program at Navarro,” said CJ Boullion, a fromer Navarro cheerleader.

Cj Boullion, Kapena Kea and Ashlee Sawai are the local talent featured in the docuseries. So how did three Hawaii kids end up in Corsicana, Texas?

“I watched their routine from like 2015 and I saw that and I was like wow I want to be a navarro cheerleader.”

After graduating from Radford High School in 2015, cheering for Navarro was just a dream. Now, Boullion is a two-time Navarro National Champion and has this docuseries to look back on.

“I’ve watched it five, six times through. It’s very emotional for me to relive that experience because for most people it’s just like a memory but being able to see it over and over is just incredible.”

The Radford graduate says the local support has been unbelievable since the premiere of the show.

“They’re really just so proud of all of us and they’re like yeah you’re doing it you’re putting Hawaii on the map.”

Now that the world knows who Navarro Cheer is, many viewers are hoping for a second season.

Boullion has taken his talent to the University of Louisville, but he’ll forever hold onto the memories from Navarro.

“I really love and miss those really close bonds that we had and I’ll carry those bonds with forever, until the end of time.”

The Louisville cheerleader will be in Daytona once again this year competing on a different squad, but he will be rooting for his Navarro Cheer family.