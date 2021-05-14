Hawaii astronomy students featured in award-winning science show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Astronomy students from Hawaii will be featured on Saturday, May 15, in a nationwide science TV show that airs on KHON2.



“Xploration Awesome Planet” showcases University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy astronomer J.D. Armstrong and the HI STAR mentorship program.

Intermediate and high school students who are a part of the program get to access data from telescopes.

The students made national headlines in 2020 when they used that data to spot a potentially dangerous satellite entering Earth’s atmosphere. They then worked with scientists and determined that the satellite would break up upon entry.

The “Xploration Awesome Planet” episode that features the Hawaii students and astronomer will air at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on KHON2.

HI STAR is responsible for mentoring upwards of 100 Hawaii students, many of which have gone on to pursue careers in physics and astronomy.