Hawaii artist will have artwork hung next to legends like Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Park West Gallery just wrapped up their Made in Hawaii artist competition and will be showcasing the winner’s artwork throughout their gallery.

Chris Sebo was named the winner, beating hundreds of submissions from fellow Hawaiian artists. He now has a one-year contract with the gallery and will be given a three-month exhibition.

His artwork is now hung up next to art legends like Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir at the gallery.

Albert Scaglione, Park West Gallery Founder and CEO, said Sebo is their first Made in Hawaii winner and is thrilled to welcome him into the Park West’s family of artists.

“Chris’ technique is extraordinary and the best way to appreciate his creative genius is to see his art in person at our Honolulu gallery.” Albert Scaglione, Park West Gallery Founder and CEO

Sebo said he draws inspiration from the Hawaiian scenery that surrounds him and learned to paint graffiti at 13. Over the years he said he has developed his own unique style.

Courtesy: Park West Gallery

He said he has never had any formal art training and continues to develop his techniques and imaginative forms of expression.

“I love sharing my imagination, and I hope my art will be seen as both an inspiration and a blessing to all.” Chris Sebo, Park West Gallery Made in Hawaii winner

Park West Gallery said they are the world’s largest art dealer. Last year they unveiled its new 3,000-square foot art museum and gallery at Waikiki Beach Walk.

Courtesy: Park West Gallery

This gallery is popularly known for their live auctions on cruise ships and was founded in 1969.

The new Park West Museum and Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., showcasing diverse artwork of some of the biggest names in classical and contemporary art like Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt, Peter Max, Michael Godard and many others.

Admission is free and Hawaii residents enjoy a special kama’aina discount of 15% on any purchase or a buyer’s credit of $250, whichever is greater.