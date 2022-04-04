HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Army Hawaii kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Friday, April 1, by opening a new resource center aimed at addressing sexual harassment and assault among Soldiers and Army families.

Schofield Barracks is one of seven locations in the nation chosen for the pilot program to increase accountability, transparency and efficiency. The resource center will coordinate care providers, investigators and criminal prosecutors in a single directorate.

“By consolidating services into one location, the Fusion Directorate makes it easier for survivors to navigate what can be a complex process from making a report through case resolution and long-term recovery,” said Maj. Gen. Joe Ryan, U.S. Army Hawaii and 25th Infantry Division commanding general, in a statement.

The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Fusion Directorate is designed to protect and empower victims by offering integrated medical, investigative, legal and support services.

The other sites across the U.S. are located at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Irwin, California; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The U.S. Army Reserve will also pilot a virtual Fusion Directorate for the 99th Readiness Division in McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

The results of this pilot program will help Army senior leaders decide if and how the program should be expanded Army wide.