HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a two-year hiatus, anime and comic enthusiasts can celebrate together in-person at the Hawaii Convention Center this month.

Kawaii Kon and Comic Con Honolulu announced that the sister conventions will be returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, guests, and vendors are and always will be our greatest consideration,” Kawaii Kon CEO Faisal Ahmed said in a statement. “We remain vigilant yet hopeful that we will be able to once again celebrate our fandoms together in person.”

Kawaii Kon is Hawaii’s largest anime convention. Its last in-person convention was held in 2019, which saw over 14,000 attendees, exhibitors and volunteers. Fans could only participate in virtual conventions in September 2020 and May 2021, but the events featured live and pre-recorded panels, an anime music video showcase, streamed game play, and an online dealers and artist vendors room for shopping.

Kawaii Kon and Comic Con Honolulu join hands for a three-day convention at the Hawaii Convention Center between April 22 and April 24, 2022. Pictured is Kawaii Kon's last in-person event in 2019. (Courtesy: Kawaii Kon)

This year, Kawaii Kon and Comic Con Honolulu join hands for a three-day convention between April 22 and April 24. Both conventions will be included under a single membership for entry.

Those who preregistered for the original Kawaii Kon or Comic Con Honolulu 2020/2021 dates will have their 3-day memberships automatically transferred to the new convention weekend. Those who can’t attend the new dates will have the option to roll their membership over to 2023.

Click here for registration details for three-day, two-day and one-day memberships.

Attendees can expect to see cosplay, artists, voice actors, seiyuu, concerts, games, panels, and an expansive vendor hall for both artists and licensed vendors alike.

This year’s highlights include guests from Japan, multiple voice actors and an exciting collaboration with Hot Import Nights where they will be sponsoring a “hottest itasha” car award — the winning car will be displayed at Kawaii Kon. Click here to see the schedule of guests and events.

A portion of the proceeds from the art auction will go to The Pantry.