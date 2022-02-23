HONOLULU (KHON2) — After the Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) put out a call for cat and dog food donations, the community answered quickly.

The shelter posted a photo on Tuesday showing stacks of food that arrived in the mail.

Last week, HIHS announced that its Community Pet Pantry was completely out of dry cat food. The pantry provides free pet food for those who are struggling financially.

Since this is an ongoing program, there will always be a need for generous donations.

Donations can be purchased directly from their Amazon Wishlist (Click “See all buying options” to purchase) or bought locally and brought to either of their shelter locations:

The Keaau Shelter

16-873 Keaau-Pahoa Rd, Keaau

The Animal Community Center in Kona

78-6767 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa

Donations of unexpired and unopened bags will be accepted.