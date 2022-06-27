HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s animal shelters quickly filling up and reaching capacity limits, PETA announced on Monday that it is placing the following message in hundreds of buses throughout the capital city: “Your Yoga Partner Is Waiting in an Animal Shelter.”

According to PETA, around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the U.S. at any given time, and despite the animal crisis, only 23% of dogs and 31% of cats are adopted from shelters or other facilities.

“Oahu families are incredibly supportive of adoption when they seek to acquire a pet,” said Jessica Tronoski, Communications Manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS). “The compassion for homeless animals in our community is what makes it possible for the [HHS] to care for animals available for adoption for as long as it takes them to find a home.”

She adds that like shelters across the country, they are seeing a higher-than-normal volume of animals in need of care, so right now is an excellent time for anyone looking to add a pet to their family.

With Fourth of July just around the corner, Tronoski emphasizes the importance of microchipping, making sure your pet’s info is updated and keeping your pet safe indoors during fireworks.

See the rest of their pet safety tips below.

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

Thanks to the temporary adjustments to Admissions operations and summer adoption special, both ending on June 30, the HHS has seen great improvement in their capacity. Their team of foster volunteers and new members who joined this past weekend have also helped with operations.