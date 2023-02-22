HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prominent animal advocate Alicia Maluafiti has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

This follows an indictment in connection with the distribution of veterinary medicine.

She remains free on $25,000 bond ahead of an April trial date.

Maluafiti is president of the nonprofit Poi Dogs and Popoki.

She faces 27 counts of using an unidentified veterinarian’s drug enforcement agency registration number to obtain and dispense opioids, anesthesia and even canine euthanasia drugs.

Her attorney said another worker coordinated with a vet who allowed her to use his credentials to order the drugs.

Poi Dogs and Popoki provides free spay and neutering to low-income or homeless pet owners who cannot afford the services.