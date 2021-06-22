Hawaii airports set to receive over $144M in federal funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More funding is coming to Hawaii airports following the recent passing of the American Rescue Plan in March.

More than $144 million will go toward supporting airports that have experienced severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“Hawaii airport workers and the entire airline industry have taken a significant hit during this crisis,” said Hawaii Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing. “This new federal funding will support salaries for workers and help our airports recover.”

The funding can be used to pay for operational or other costs and includes: