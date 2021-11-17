Hawaii airports, residents prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state put out a call back in September for more airport screeners at all Hawaii airports. Since then, Roberts Hawaii has screened 500 applicants; 200 people have been hired and are now in training ahead of the holiday 2021 travel season.

Roberts Hawaii said airport screener positions are still open and much needed to handle the holiday crunch. All new and existing airport screeners will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 monthly until Christmas day.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We have not operated at real capacity. You know, summer months, I have to say, you know, June and July this year, we got almost got there. And then right away, everybody realized that they don’t have enough team members, there’s a whole lot of hiring that needs to be done,” said Vikram Singh, hospitality analyst.

According to experts, the Thanksgiving travel crunch will start during the third week of November.

“It will be starting Friday night, Saturday, Sunday, and then it’ll keep going all the way until the next week,” said Dr. Jerry Agrusa, Travel Industry Management professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Hawaiian Airlines is also preparing for the holiday by expanding daily flights between Honolulu, Seattle and San Francisco, as well as between Kahului and Los Angeles.

Some local residents are already taking off to their Thanksgiving destinations.

“We definitely wanted to get home before the holiday hit because it’s always a little more expensive whenever it’s that time of year, and we just wanted to get home early,” said Kathryn King, a Kailua resident.

Travel analysts said the numbers will not be as big as previous years due to the COVID pandemic, but last-minute deals are there for eager travelers.

“As we speak, this is the second day, there are a lot of big sales in progress for travel and have already been launched by the big OTAs, like Expedia. They are already running their promos at this point,” explained Vikram.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Experts also said momentum in travel takes time.

“It’s going to get busier and busier week by week, and by the time Christmas comes, we’ll be rolling,” Agrusa added.