HONOLULU (KHON2) — A panel of women farmers sat down to shed light on what it’s like to be in the agriculture business on the second day of the Hawaii Agriculture Conference.

Tara Waller, Hoola Farms and GoFarm trainer, said, “I’m not always seen, whether it’s by design because the equipment I’m using isn’t made for me, or designed for someone like me. It can actually be a work stopper.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Along with not being seen they said many women like Sally Rizzo, a farmer on Kauai, struggle with being a full-time mom on top of full-time farming. “I think women just expressing how thinly they feel spread, you know, we’re just spread really far out, trying to do a lot of different things and be really good at it, you know, like trying to make sure we’re cooking delicious meals for everyone and that everyone’s cups are filled,” said Rizzo.

Sally brought up limited resources and knowledge for women beginning their farming journey as well. Because she lives on Kauai, she has limited people to work with “being so resource-limited over there, and they’re used to working with men. I’m a five-foot-tall, 125-pound woman, you know, so there’s this lack of credibility, and, you know, an until I prove myself type of culture.”

But she also said there are many benefits to being a Wahine farmer.

“To be a female farmer, it’s pretty easy to market your stuff. People want to support women own and women ran businesses.” Sally Rizzo, old koloa regenerative farm owner

Check out more news from around Hawaii

She also loves the opportunity to show her kids they can do anything if they put their minds to it.