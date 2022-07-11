HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai‘i Attorney General Holly T. Shikada joined 20 Attorneys General to support a new federal rule regulating ghost guns.

Ghost guns are weapons that are often made at home from weapon parts kits or made of parts that can be bought without background checks.

Under the rule, buyers must pass background checks before buying these kits. The rule allows law enforcement officers to trace home made guns that may be used in a crime. Gun traffickers will have a harder time getting these guns into Hawaii.

The Attorneys General who are with Hawaii in filing an amicus brief are from Washington D.C., New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Hawaii Attorney General’s office said there is an uptick in ghost guns recovered. For example, Honolulu Police Department arrested a teen with a ghost gun after a traffic altercation in June. The Maui Police Department found a 3D printer and parts to assemble ghost guns when they had a search warrant in April.

“By passing our own ‘ghost gun’ laws, Hawaii has done its part to keep communities safe from these untraceable and easily built firearms,” Attorney General Shikada said. “We now look to the federal government to adopt this new rule to assist in preventing these guns from entering our state without having the necessary safeguards to keep Hawai‘i safe.”