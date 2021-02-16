Hawaii AG holds news conference on million-dollar judgment against Bristol-Myers, Sanofi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the million-dollar judgment against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi.

On Monday, Connors ordered Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and three U.S.-based subsidiaries of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi to pay more than $834 million for marketing their blood-thinning drug Plavix without properly warning of the health risks.

Plavix is a prescription drug designed to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, strokes and blood clots. However, evidence presented in court revealed that the drug was not effective for many patients, including those of Asian or Pacific-Island decent.

According to the court order, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi knew about the drug’s ineffectiveness since they began marketing to Hawaii physicians and consumers in 1998. It wasn’t until 2010 when they sent out a warning after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required them to place a “black box” warning on the label accompanying the drug.

“Today’s order vindicates seven long years of work by this Department and its attorneys to ensure that companies marketing and selling their products in Hawaii keep the safety and welfare our people at the forefront of their business decisions,” Attorney General Clare E. Connors said in Monday’s news release. “The order entered by the Court today puts the pharmaceutical industry on notice that it will be held accountable for conduct that deceives the public and places profit above safety.”

After a four-week trial that ended in November 2020, it was concluded that the Defendants deliberately withheld vital information about Plavix’s efficacy from the FDA, the greater medical community and Hawaii consumers, the news release said.

Hawaii Circuit Court also determined that the Defendants “knowingly placed Plavix patients at grave risk of serious injury or death in order to substantially increase their profits.”

Noting that these acts were “unfair and deceptive,” the Court imposed a penalty of $1,000 per violation, for a total of the $834,012,000 awarded as penalties.