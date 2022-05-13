HONOLULU (KHON2) — Evan Mock is an actor, designer, skateboarder, surfer and serial-collaborator for culture-defining brands. And now, he has his own proprietary cryptocurrency (social token).

The North Shore native on Thursday announced the creation of $MAHCOIN — a play on Hawaii slang as well as his last name — was developed with P00LS, the leading social token platform.

$MAHCOIN is an ERC-20 token and will be listed on the P00LS decentralized exchange later this year, where it can be earned and traded on Ethereum, according to the announcement.

The social token infrastructure will inform all of his future projects. From the skate community to fans of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, Mock’s followers will have a platform that gives them unprecedented access to the actor himself, as well as perks that are exclusive to token holders.

These perks include behind-the-scenes content from the Gossip Girl set, early access to his forthcoming fashion collection, access to his “close friends” story on Instagram, tickets to premieres and more.

His new clothing collection is called “Wahine” in collaboration with stylist Donté McGuine. It’s expected to launch later this month. Holders of the $MAHCOIN token will have early access to purchase all the items of the collection as well as discounts.

In a 2021 interview with KHON2, Mock said whether it’s behind or in front of the lens, in the islands or around the world, he’ll always pay tribute to his island roots in hopes to inspire others.

P00LS was founded in 2021 by French crypto entrepreneur Hugo Renaudin. The platform enables creators and brands to launch their proprietary token, distribute it to their communities and list it on their decentralized exchange, where it can be earned and traded on Ethereum.