HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fall break is right around the corner for students going to Hawaii public schools. The week off in October is a good time to plan a few trips, visit a museum or have a beach day.

From Oct. 3 through 7, students will be at home enjoying their week off. Here’s a list of fun fall activities to do with your keiki during their Fall break.

Fall activities for Fall break:

Head to Waimanalo Country Farms to pick out a pumpkin

Go to the movies and watch a Halloween themed movie

Try a new Fall recipe and cook with the whole family

Pick out Halloween decorations and start decorating

Bake Fall cookies and decorate them with your keiki

Roast marshmallows in your backyard and stargaze at night

Take a road trip and visit a new beach with the family

Have lunch at a botanical garden and bird watch

Sometimes the best Fall days are ones spent at home with the family. During Fall break, kids can do fun craft activities like finger painting, baking Fall flavored cookies or even watching a spooky movie at home.

During October, visiting a pumpkin patch is probably the most popular Fall activity to do nationwide and here in Hawaii.

Waimanalo Country Farms opens Oct. 1 and will remain open till Nov. 20. They are closed on Mondays.

For more information on when you can head out to pick out a pumpkin at Waimanalo County Farms, head to their website.