Hawaii accepting second round of applications for remote work program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Movers and Shakas program is accepting a second round of applications from people who want to work remotely in Hawaii.

The program aims to encourage former Hawaii residents and out-of-state individuals to pursue remote employment opportunities in the islands. Deadline to apply is July 12 at noon HST.

Sign up to get News 2 You delivered to your inbox. Stay informed with the KHON2 newsletter.

Movers and Shakas was launched through a partnership with the state government, business leaders and various local organizations that incorporates a “give and get” approach. In exchange for volunteer work, participants will receive exclusive discounts on month-to-month accommodations, flights, restaurants, attractions and other services they need while living in the state.

Remote workers interested in joining the second cohort may apply here.

What’s the same:

Cohort of 50 socially responsible global citizens

Free roundtrip ticket to Hawaii (based on availability; restrictions apply)

Facilitated accommodations (optional; paid by fellow)

Cultural orientation

Skill-based volunteering project

Community building and networking

Authentic local experiences

What’s new for Cohort 2:

Local residents will join the cohort

Projects will be team-based and focus on sectors where Hawaii is uniquely positioned to lead and are critical to our state’s sustainability (see below for more details)

Cohort will include an entire working team from one company to test the concept of “work abroad”

Introducing “Olympic Village” co-located accommodations at Wakiki Malia by Outrigger

Click here for more information about the application and program.