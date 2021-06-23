Hawaii accepting second round of applications for remote work program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Movers and Shakas program is accepting a second round of applications from people who want to work remotely in Hawaii.
The program aims to encourage former Hawaii residents and out-of-state individuals to pursue remote employment opportunities in the islands. Deadline to apply is July 12 at noon HST.
Movers and Shakas was launched through a partnership with the state government, business leaders and various local organizations that incorporates a “give and get” approach. In exchange for volunteer work, participants will receive exclusive discounts on month-to-month accommodations, flights, restaurants, attractions and other services they need while living in the state.
Remote workers interested in joining the second cohort may apply here.
What’s the same:
- Cohort of 50 socially responsible global citizens
- Free roundtrip ticket to Hawaii (based on availability; restrictions apply)
- Facilitated accommodations (optional; paid by fellow)
- Cultural orientation
- Skill-based volunteering project
- Community building and networking
- Authentic local experiences
What’s new for Cohort 2:
- Local residents will join the cohort
- Projects will be team-based and focus on sectors where Hawaii is uniquely positioned to lead and are critical to our state’s sustainability (see below for more details)
- Cohort will include an entire working team from one company to test the concept of “work abroad”
- Introducing “Olympic Village” co-located accommodations at Wakiki Malia by Outrigger
Click here for more information about the application and program.