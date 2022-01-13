Hawaii 8th grader is collecting cans and bottles to help send others to college

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Genshu Price is only 14-years-old, and he has already started his own non-profit organization called Bottles4College.

“So, Bottles4College originally started as an idea from my dad to collect cans and bottles for my own college tuition,” Price said.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

But then the 8th grader at King Intermediate School had a better idea.

“Instead of doing it for myself, I decided to make Bottles4College into what it is now, which is a scholarship program that collects recyclable cans and bottles to fund college tuition for kids here in Hawaii,” Price explained.

Bottles4College launched in March of 2021. Since then, he has collected and recycled over 325,000 cans and bottles.

With monetary donations, Price raised about $20,000 in his first year. His goal is to raise 4 million cans and bottles a year and to send one to two Hawaii students to college annually.

Genshu Price is holding a bottles and cans donation drive this weekend to help raise money for his organization.

You can drop off your empty cans and bottles from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Sunday, Jan. 16. Genshu will be collecting donations at the parking lot of the old Sears Auto Center at the Pearlridge Center.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

If you would like to donate to Bottles4College, click here.