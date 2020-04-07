Hawaii 4-H hosts video cooking contest for aspiring young chefs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all aspiring young chefs.

The Hawaii 4-H program is looking for you.

The program is hosting a video cooking contest and will be accepting submissions at the end of the month.

Youth ages 12 to 18 will need to create a video featuring a local commodity to create a healthy dish.

Winners will be selected to represent each county in the state competition, which will feature the youth showcasing their food photography skills.

Youth do not need to be a current 4-H member to participate in the contest.

As part of the challenge youth will learn food safety, kitchen skills, nutrition facts, and presentation skills.

The contest is supported with resources from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Extension GET Local program.

The Video Cooking Contest will be accepting submissions at the end of April 2020

Those who are interested will need to register for the challenge in order to participate and receive updates.

To register, youth can visit the 4-H registration page at: http://go.hawaii.edu/AD6 or contact Nancy Ooki, Hawai’i State 4-H Program Coordinator at ooki@hawaii.edu or 808-244-3242 ext. 225.

Awards for the contest will be provided by support from The Ardis Tanaka Foods and Nutrition Project Support Award. Ardis Tanaka was a member of the Inspirations 4-H club and also served as a 4-H leader for the Reminiscence 4-H club for five years and had a lifelong impact on the lives of its 8 members. Ardis helped her club members with various 4-H projects and guided her members through their teenage years. Ardis’ favorite projects were foods and photography.

Ardis was a graduate of CTAHR, UH and a member of the Hawaii 4-H Alumni Association. When Ardis passed away in November 2009, her club members and 4-H alumni friends created a scholarship fund in Ardis’ memory to support foods and nutrition projects and continue her legacy of “making the best better”.

RESOURCES

· Contest Post – http://go.hawaii.edu/9RA

· Contest Guidelines – http://go.hawaii.edu/ARN

· Contest Resources – http://go.hawaii.edu/wRA

· Hawai’i State 4-H Program – http://manoa.hawaii.edu/ctahr/4h/

· GET Local Program – http://manoa.hawaii.edu/ctahr/getlocal/

For more information about the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, see https://www.ctahr.hawaii.edu/site.