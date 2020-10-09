Hawaii 2020 unemployment claims surpass 380,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 384,102 weekly initial unemployment claims have been filed in 2020, according to the Hawaii Department of Industrial Relations (DLIR).
This is up from 48,732 initial claims filed by the same time in 2019. Here is a breakdown of Hawaii’s weekly initial unemployment claims:
While the unemployment rate has decreased significantly since the first shutdown in March — from 22.3% in April to 12.5% in August — there were still more than 5,000 new unemployment filings this week.
Below is a graph showing a comparison of initial unemployment claims made in Hawaii in the last four years.
To view weekly unemployment statistics updates, click here.
