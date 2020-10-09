Hawaii 2020 unemployment claims surpass 380,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 384,102 weekly initial unemployment claims have been filed in 2020, according to the Hawaii Department of Industrial Relations (DLIR).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This is up from 48,732 initial claims filed by the same time in 2019. Here is a breakdown of Hawaii’s weekly initial unemployment claims:

COURTESY: DLIR

While the unemployment rate has decreased significantly since the first shutdown in March — from 22.3% in April to 12.5% in August — there were still more than 5,000 new unemployment filings this week.

Below is a graph showing a comparison of initial unemployment claims made in Hawaii in the last four years.

DATA COURTESY: DLIR

CALCULATIONS COURTESY: DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

To view weekly unemployment statistics updates, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2