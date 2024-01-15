HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Peacock Theater got a bit of aloha as Sasha Colby was in the house, attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

As part of the “RuPaulʻs Drag Race” contingent, Sasha Colby ascended the stage as the show won the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

The Waimanalo native was not only the first māhū to compete in the show but she went on to win the competition this year, allowing her the platform to educate others on māhū culture and the aloha spirit.

During his acceptance speech, RuPaul said, “If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!”

This is the seventh win in the category for the show.