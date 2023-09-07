HONOLULU (KHON2) — Artificial Intelligence is on everyone’s minds these days.

With restaurants on Oʻahu utilizing AI for service-related work and lots of other businesses utilizing ChapGPT for any number of writing related needs, the emergence of AI in Hawaiʻi is inevitable.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But before talking about AI in Hawaiʻi, let’s go over a bit of the history of AI and statistics on its current usage in U.S.-based businesses.

In 1945, Vannevar Bush, the Director of the Office of Research and Development for the Department of Defense, introduced the idea of man-made machines created to think on their own.

Alan Turing, in 1950, went on to write a paper on the idea that machines would be able to simulate human beings and the ability to do intelligent tasks, like playing Chess.

Of course, we all know of Turing’s incredible achievement of creating the first computer prototype with his BOMBE machine that cracked Nazi codes during World War II.

The term artificial intelligence was coined by John McCarthy in 1956.

In 1980, John Searle purported that even if computers can formulate an answer on their own, he questioned whether it would really understand what the essence of what was being done.

He believed that computers inherently could not process context. His example was something he called the Chinese room.

In this scenario, a person is locked in a room where they are given notes in the Chinese language. To translate, they have access to an entire library of rules and look-up tables for the language which allows them to produce valid responses in the Chinese language.

However, Searle posited that they would not really understand the language even though they can provide a correct response.

Hence, computers can look up answers. But can they really understand the context of the answer?

Fast forward to 2023. Kathy Haan has found that AI is becoming a more and more important tool for business owners in the United States. It is used to perfect operations and streamline processes.

She indicates that 56% of customer service industry businesses and that 51% of businesses dealing with cybersecurity and fraud management are utilizing AI.

Other areas Haan identified as becoming much more comfortable with integrating AI into their workforce are:

Customer relationship management at a 46% integration level.

Digital personal assistants at a 47% integration level.

Inventory management at a 40% integration level.

Content production at a 35% integration level.

Businesses also leverage AI for: product recommendations at a 33% integration level. accounting at a 30% integration level. supply chain operations at a 30% integration level. recruitment and talent sourcing at a 26% integration level. audience segmentation at a 24% integration level.

Other notable uses of AI are: customer relationship management at a 46% integration level. digital personal assistants at a 47% integration level. inventory management at a 40% integration level. content production at a 35% integration level.

Businesses also leverage AI for: product recommendations at a 33% integration level. accounting at a 30% integration level. supply chain operations at a 30% integration level. recruitment and talent sourcing at a 26% integration level. audience segmentation at a 24% integration level. long-form written content, such as website copy, at a 42% integration level. personalized advertising at a 46% integration level.

The following areas maintain intentions to engage AI in: phone-call handling – 36%. text message optimization 49%.



Meanwhile, Haan found that 73% of businesses use or plan to use AI-powered chatbots for instant messaging with 61% of companies using AI to optimize emails. This includes 55% that deploy AI for personalized services like product recommendations.

These numbers reflect that these industries are already on the verge of utilizing nearly 50% of their workforces in the AI realm.

This means that all those jobs that humans held are no longer an option.

But what are business leaders seeing in Hawaiʻi as AI rolls out into industries across the capitalist spectrum?

For the answer to this, KHON2.com was able to sit down with Harvey Rackmil, the president of the Hawaiʻi Society for Business Professionals.

HSBP is a society that works to advance the education and knowledge of business practices amongst Hawaiʻi’s business professionals. One way they do this is by hosting bi-monthly luncheons that allow local business professionals to learn new information that is essential for remaining relevant in the ever-changing market and to network.

Rackmil said that in his industry, their businesses are utilizing AI to work on marketing. He believes that AI will not negate the need for human critical thinking as AI only provides a jumping off point to create what is truly consumable by humans.

But as scary as AI can be, we are obligated to ensure our keiki are prepared for the new world of their future by fostering and nurturing their involvement in and access to STEM education and opportunities.

It is also important that we progress with our own knowledge in AI in order to prevent our skills from becoming outdated and outmoded.

“It’s scary in terms of what it means for the business community and what it means to the future of Hawaiʻi and society,” Rackmil explained. “When I was at the Hawaiʻi Leadership Conference, I heard an educator say that if your school where your children are going isn’t teaching AI or doesn’t plan to, you need to talk to them about that.”

Rackmil believes that in order for Hawaiʻi’s businesses and workforce to be up for competing with the rest of the world, we must educate ourselves on what AI is, its place in our capitalist system and that our keiki have access to opportunities.

For this, he has invited AI expert, Ian Kitajima. He is recognized for his expertise in emerging technology trends and continues to drive innovation and growth through his work at the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research and Design Thinking Hawaiʻi.

Kitajima attended Castle High School and Windward Community College. He then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree of Business Administration in marketing and international business from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

At an upcoming luncheon for HSBP, Kitajima will provide more insights into:

How can AI help or harm Hawaii business owners?

What impacts is AI currently having and what should businesses be prepared for in the future?

What are some examples and uses of AI that can improve efficiencies and the bottom line?

“There’s no question that people [in Hawaiʻi’s business community] are talking about it,” added Rackmil. “I think it’s so new that no one’s figured out exactly how to implement it other than to kind of play around with it. But there are probably more companies in Hawaiʻi that are using it more extensively than others.”

The luncheon which will feature Kitajima is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prince Waikiki. You can click here to register for the event and purchase tickets.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, as AI continues to make big inroads into industries, the human component of the current capitalist system will need to be reorganized. And the only way we will not be left behind is to educate ourselves and our keiki.