HONOLULU (KHON2) — The character “Rosie the Riveter” is one of the most iconic symbols of World War II and how it impacted nearly every person in the United States.

With a massive draft that pulled huge numbers of men from production jobs and the increased need for arms manufacturing, the United States found itself in a tough spot. in 1942.

While there was a pretty big conservative pushback after women gained the right to vote in 1921, there was a drive in the 1930s to begin eroding how women accessed the workforce.

But the war interrupted that and provided a great deal of opportunity for women to learn skills and ensure that the U.S. had what it needed to become a part of the Allies mission to push back the fascist march to take over Europe.

“Rosie the Riveter” first became a part of the U.S. zeitgeist by a song that was inspired by war worker Rosalind P. Walter. When 19-year-old Rosalind finished high school, she began working as a riveter on Corsair fighter planes at the Vought Aircraft Company in Stratford, Connecticut.

A newspaper article featured Rosalind’s work which inspired songwriters Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb to write the song “Rosie the Riveter.” When the song was released, the concept of Rosie the Riveter became a part of public consciousness.

Rosalind was not the first female to take a traditionally industrial age, male-centric job; but she was the one that caught the attention of the media.

Once Rosie was in the zeitgeist, she exploded into her legendary status.

Lots of those Rosies worked right here in Hawaiʻi, and an event on Wednesday, Dec. 6 honored the work and legacy of these women.

Unfortunately for the women that began to develop an independent sense of self during this time when women were allowed unfettered access to professional lives, after the war when men returned home, they were forced out of the workforce and told their place was in the home where they were supposed to raise children.

This led increased drug addiction and suicide rates for women between 1945 and 1970, but that’s a story for another time.