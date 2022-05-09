HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System has free online music classes.

The new program is called Artist Works.

It has self-paced online classes from professional musicians.

“To have access to a wide range of experts, Grammy award winning musicians, to learn how to play a variety of instruments from wind to piano to drums to even hip hop scratching,” said Hawaii State Public Library System State Librarian Stacey Aldrich.

Some of the other classes offered include electric guitar, reading music, harmonica,

To get the classes, use your library card and access the the Libby App on your mobile device or visit the Libby App on your computer.

At the library, you can borrow an ukulele. The ukulele classes are taught by Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel. The husband and wife team are featured in festivals across the world with ukulele.

You will need to think of way to get access to other instruments if you want to learn something else. Some suggestions are thrift stores, or borrowing from a friend.