HONOLULU (KHON2) — The entertainment industry is not a stagnant industry. If flexes and fluxes on a regular basis.

This is due to the fact that entertainment is located at the nexus of creativity and technology, and both of these fields are in constant transition and innovation.

With transition comes the need to clarify roles, responsibilities and compensation. Hence, with each new foray into innovation, the workers need clarification and respect.

On Thursday, July 13, Hollywood’s actors decided to go on strike. The strike is a means to an end, that being a compromise and negotiation between those who own the modes of production and those who own the means of production.

So, Hawaiʻi’s actors are not exempt from this newest round of strikes. And the strike is shutting down local productions until the compromise is reached between the parties.

One production that is being halted is that for the Moana film. Auditions have been suspended for the time being leaving many local actors wondering when they will be able to get back to work.

“Moana was one of them, you know. I was supposed to have an audition for it, as well, said Brad Kalilimoku, a local actor. “But we got the email today that everything was canceled. So, a lot of the projects was put on hold.”

Kalilimoku went on to explain further.

“And there was actually some other films that I got offered, as well, that’s put on hold,” added Kalilimoku. “It’s, people are fighting for their livelihood, you know, and their worth, and, you know, to get paid what they’re worth.”

The state’s film office has said that the ongoing writers’ strike has already put a pause on all upcoming productions in Hawaiʻi.

There’s no timeline of when the local productions will pick back up again.