Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park rangers recover body found within closed area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 75-year-old man from Hilo died after falling from a closed area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Sunday, Jan. 2.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said their rangers and Hawaii County firefighters found the man’s body approximately 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna viewing area.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Family members reported the man missing at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Park rangers recovered the body at approximately 8 a.m.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.