Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park rangers recover body found within closed area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
big-island-map-1-1_97583

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 75-year-old man from Hilo died after falling from a closed area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Sunday, Jan. 2.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said their rangers and Hawaii County firefighters found the man’s body approximately 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna viewing area.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Family members reported the man missing at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Park rangers recovered the body at approximately 8 a.m.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 11 2022 01:09 am