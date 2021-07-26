Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā National Parks to celebrate their birthdays with free entrance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 1916, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā National Parks were founded as one park, Hawaii National Park. On Sunday, Aug. 1, the two parks will celebrate their 105th birthdays by offering free entrance to visitors.

Besides sharing a birthday, the two parks have these things in common: rare silverswords, nēnē, sacred volcanic summits and even their own specialty license plates.

“There is a strong feeling of ʻohana between Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā,” Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh said in a statement on Monday. “Both parks kōkua each other, sharing staff to assist with fires, eruptions, increased visitation or whatever comes up. The only thing that separates us is the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel.”

In addition to free entrance, the parks will feature special birthday offerings at their educational stores on Sunday, both of which are operated by nonprofit partner Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association.

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry. Both parks will be free to enter on Aug. 25, when the U.S. National Park Service turns 105. Additional fee-free days include Aug. 4 (the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act), Sept. 25 (National Public Lands Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).