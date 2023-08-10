HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man from Boston who is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston has been arrested.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the Boston physician was arrested and charged for allegedly masturbating and exposing himself in view of a 14-year-old female passenger who was seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022.

This announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Levy and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher DiMenna.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling,” said Levy. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”

The 33-year-old Dr. Sudipta Mohanty was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 10 and was charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible,” said DiMenna.

Dr. Mohanty was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston that will allow him to remain out of jail while the investigation proceeds.

“Today’s arrest should make it crystal clear that the FBI takes crimes aboard aircraft seriously, everything from sexual misconduct as alleged in this case, to assault, interfering with the flight crew, and theft,” said DiMenna.

In the case, it is alleged by the DOJ that on May 27, 2022, “Mohanty was a passenger aboard a Hawaiian Airlines Flight enroute from Honolulu to Boston with a female companion. Mohanty was allegedly seated next to a 14-year-old minor travelling with her grandparents, who were seated nearby.”

The DOJ went on to say that the minor indicated that at about the half-way mark of the flight, she allegedly saw Mohanty cover his body with a blanket up to his neck. She also indicated that Mohanty’s leg began to bounce up and down while he under the blanket.

Shortly thereafter, she saw the blanket on the floor of the aircraft and that it was no longer covering Mohanty. This is when she said she saw that Mohanty was masturbating.

She proceeded to move herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight.

However, it was not until they landed in Boston that the 14-year-old passenger notified members of her family about the incident. This led to law enforcement being contacted to report the incident.

The DOJ said that the charge of “lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States carries a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.”

These sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge that bases their decisions on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes. These guidelines govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

The DOJ said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

“If you’ve been the victim of a crime aboard an aircraft or have witnessed one take place, we ask you to report it to both your flight crew and the FBI,” concluded DiMenna.