HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chair of the State Board of Land and Natural Resources, Suzanne Case, led her final meeting. Her final as chair of DLNR is Dec. 31.

In Case’s final meeting, she was greeted by Sen. Lorraine Inouye and her team.

“It’s unusual for the body to honor an outgoing department head; but given Case’s track record of moving DLNR forward, it is an appropriate recognition,” said Sen. Inouye, who chairs the Senate’s Land and Water Committee.

According to DLNR, Case served in leadership positions for The Nature Conservancy for 28 years. She was the Executive Director for the Hawai’i Program before moving to ED the DLNR.

Hawai’i State Sen. Lorraine Inouye and Chair of the State Board of Land and Natural Resources, Suzanne Case, pose after Case received recognition from the Hawai’i State Senate for her service to the Department of Land and Natural Resources on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Hawai’i State Sen. Lorraine Inouye kisses Chair of the State Board of Land and Natural Resources, Suzanne Case, after Case received recognition from the Hawai’i State Senate for her service to the Department of Land and Natural Resources on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Hawai’i State Sen. Lorraine Inouye presents Chair of the State Board of Land and Natural Resources, Suzanne Case, with a Senate Certificate. Case received recognition from the Hawai’i State Senate for her service to the Department of Land and Natural Resources on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

“This is a great honor and I’ve so appreciated working with you (Sen. Inouye), and all the members of the Senate and of the legislature. I’m so happy our team has been so successful in working with the Senate and the House. It only works right when we can all talk to each other, respectfully disagree when we disagree, work hard, and try to work out any differences,” said Case.