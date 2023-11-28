HONOLULU (KHON2) — Food in Hawaiʻi is an experience that many of us truly enjoy. There are so many different types of foods offered by the diverse population that makes up modern Hawaiʻi.

But because we’re an island chain in the middle of the Pacific, many of genius chefs don’t get the same recognition as their continental counterparts.

OpenTable has collected the top 100 restaurants in the United States as ranked by their users, and three Hawaiʻi-based restaurants made the list.

“Introducing the Top 100 restaurants in America for 2023,” explained OpenTable’s announcement. “Culled from over 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list highlights some of the top spots favored by diners this year.”

The three restaurants that made it on their list are:

Duke’s Beach House Maui is located in Lāhainā on the island of Maui. Their OpenTable profile reads: “Nestled along Ka’anapali’s North Beach, Duke’s Beach House has all the romance and nostalgia you need to make unforgettable memories in Maui. Breathtaking ocean and neighboring island views, inspired dining, and genuine aloha welcome you to celebrate life like the legend, Duke Kahanamoku, himself. Savor your moments in paradise with locally sourced, contemporary island flavors and handcrafted cocktails.”

La Mer at Halekulani is located in Honolulu inside the Halekulani Hotel on the island of Oʻahu. Their OpenTable profile reads: “La Mer is far more than a restaurant, it’s a degustation destination. Celebrated as Halekulani’s finest and Hawaii’s longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond Restaurant, this consummate dining experience is unmatched. The internationally acclaimed menu features Neoclassic French cuisine expertly crafted and served amid majestic and romantic ocean views of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head. An award-winning wine list is available to complement the perfect dining experience.”

Tidepools Grand Hyatt Kauai is located in Poʻipū on the island of Kauaʻi. Their OpenTable profile reads: “The most romantic setting on Kauai. For the ultimate in ambiance, delectable food and stellar service, Tidepools is the place. This quintessential Hawaiian setting has a backdrop of waterfalls with thatched roof bungalows that seemingly float above koi-filled lagoons. Savor modern island-style cuisine in this distinctive open-air setting. Diners rave about the exceptional service and fresh fish and steak options with a unique island flair including macadamia nut crusted fish, grilled ahi or a succulent steak. Salads feature greens grown at our hydroponic farm on site and the desserts are luscious. Don’t miss this delightful experience.”

OpenTable is an online system that many restaurants use to create an easy way for patrons to make reservations and see what the restaurant has to offer beyond their menus.