HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawaiʻi has reached a settlement with the owner of Nakoa and affiliate entities including more than $117,000 in fines.

In February, the boat, which was under the control of Jim Jones, was reported to have detached from its mooring and grounded on the shoreline. It ended up damaging coral colonies and over 1,900 square yards of live rock just outside the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District on Maui’s west coast.

“We realize that for the Maui community, especially those who cherish Honolua Bay, this settlement may be disappointing and not enough,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “However, under this tentative settlement with the Albert Trust, the State will receive almost $600,000 for the removal the vessel, coral damage and administrative fines.”

The proposed administrative penalty fine of $117,472 was to compensate the State for the damages done to natural resources. It also is meant to cover the cost of the investigation by the DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and the damage assessment conducted by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR).

In its submittal to the land board, DAR stated “This fine reflects a conservative estimate of the amount required to compensate the State that is consistent with similar coral damage fines.”

While salvage costs were covered by the boat owner’s insurance, which exceeded $455,000, this estimate was created by DAR using a coral and live rock valuation tool.

Nakoa sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

DLNR Conservation Officers inspect the Nakoa as it sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Waves splash the Nakoa as it sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Waves splash the Nakoa as it sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Waves splash the Nakoa as it sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Waves splash the Nakoa as it sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Toxic fuel leaks from the Nakoa as ot sits on the shore of the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows damages to the live rocks and coral reef in the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District off the west coast of Maui, Hawaiʻi in February 2023. (Photo/ Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The tool takes into consideration the size, structure and species composition of the damaged areas in its valuations.

“It is DLNR’s duty to conserve Hawaii’s natural and cultural resources and this fine reflects our commitment and awareness to preserving and protecting these precious and valuable resources,” declared Chang. “We will continue to aggressively pursue those who harm our cultural and natural resources,” declared Chang.