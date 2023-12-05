HONOLULU (KHON2) — Esports is in high demand around the globe. Competitions are growing and the numbers of those playing are verging on uncountable.

However, in the midst of the global phenomenon, a new study shows that Hawaiʻi has the worst access to esports of any other state in the United States.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The study was to based on 11 factors, including internet download speeds, cost and number of internet providers as well as gaming-related conventions, GameStop stores, Best Buy stores and tech repair stores per 100,000 people.

Then, each state was scored out of a possible 100 points as part of their ‘Gamer Index’. Out of a possible 100 points, Hawaiʻi received a wee bit more than 21.

But Hawaiʻi Pacific University and ʻŌlelo Community Media (OCM) are working to change this.

HPU’s esports arena “was established as a student centric space for innovative learning and eSports programs,” explained Jordan Oliver, HPU’s Director of Esports. “But day to day, we are open to the public; and we see 60 to 70% overall traffic in our facility is public gametime.”

Meanwhile, OCM views investment into esports as a long-term strategy to help Hawaiʻi residents get a leg up in the gaming industry.

“Esports are expected to boom in popularity locally, nationally and internationally in the coming years,” said Russell Yamanoha, OCM’s Marketing Director. “Many people/youth/keiki have already been drawn to the genre over the past 40 years or so. In the 1980s and 1990s, games were mostly played against the computer in a closed environment. With the advent of online gaming, live competition was introduced and is mostly responsible for Esports continual growth in popularity.”

At HPU, their esports arena is open to the public and offers free gaming for anyone interested in accessing it. They even have lots of tourists who pop by to take advantage of HPU’s arena.

From folks getting off the cruise lines and wanting to interact with a bit of gaming since they’ve been offline for a cruise to families who have a member who just isn’t into the beach and anyone and everyone in between have come into HPU’s esports arena, explained Oliver.

To help out HPU with their ventures into expanding access to esports in Hawaiʻi, OCM has jumped in and provided lots of technical and gaming support to ensure that folks have access.

For OCM’s leadership, investing in esports is a good way to work with local educators.

“Working with educators across the state to help them realize the potential esports have not just in the actual online competitions, but also for its ancillary benefits in terms of the overall skills and knowledge esport athletes gain while participating in and coordinating the sport,” said Yamanoha. “As a result, educators are increasing the importance of esports in Hawaiʻi schools.”

So, you are probably asking how you or someone you know can access this free gaming experience.

All you need to do is go to HPU’s Esports Arena site.

Oliver said that HPU can be found downtown at Aloha Tower marketplace. They do validate parking; so, don’t let that stop you. They’re right behind Spaghetti Factory and the social central corridor there on the right as you’re approaching and a little blue sign out front.

You can stop by seven days a week. They are open at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on weekends. They close at 11 p.m. So, there’s plenty of time to go by. After 9 p.m., they do not allow minors in the arena without an adult.

Oliver also wants the public to know that all ages are welcome. From the 75-year-old adventurer to the eight-year-old gamer, there is a place for everyone to feel comfortable.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Best of all is, if you do not have any experience with gaming, then their staff will help you figure it out!