HONOULULU (KHON2) — While Hawaiʻi has a great deal of corporate influence from outside its borders, there are some local businesses that have won the hearts of locals through the years.

So, KHON2.com decided to go on a nostalgic journey with our readers and explore some of the most iconic logos that are attached to beloved local businesses.

These logos are in no particular order — not by date of creation or by popularity. This is more of a stroll through Hawaii’s entrepreneurial roots.

Zippy’s was founded in 1966 on King Street in Honolulu by brothers Francis and Charles Higa. Zippy’s has won numerous awards over the years, and a new location has been opened in Las Vegas. And while their logo has changed over the years, everyone in Hawaiʻi recognizes Zippy’s.

A photo shows the logo for Zippy’s when it first opened in 1966. (Photo/Zippy’s)

A photo shows the logo for Zippy’s when it changed in 1975. (Photo/Zippy’s)

A photo shows the logo for Zippy’s when it changed in 2004. This is the current logo. (Photo/Zippy’s)

King’s Hawaiian was created in Hilo in 1950 by Robert R. Taira, the Hawaiʻi-born son of Japanese immigrants. He graduated at the top of his baking class and took his talents to the palates of the world. After gaining such intense popularity on Hawaiʻi Island, Taira opened a location on King Street in Honolulu in 1963. This led to his first bakery opened on the continent in 1970.

With many requests to expand his options, Taira created the famous 12-pack of sweet rolls in 1983. In 2020, King’s Hawaiian celebrated its 70th anniversary.

King’s Hawaiian was founded in 1950 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/King’s Hawaiian)

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand is one of the most iconic bar/nightclub/restaurants in the world. Founded in 1974 by Eaton “Bob” Magoon and Jack Law, the Kūhiō Avenue location drew visitors from around the world who wanted to enjoy drinks and atmosphere beneath Hula’s famous banyan tree. For decades, a lady by the name of Mitzu sold lei at Hula’s, thus the lei stand part of its name.

In 1998, Hula’s had to move to a new location when the land was sold to an off-island business. Hula’s reopened on the second floor of the Waikiki Grand Hotel on Kapahulu Avenue. It remains a gathering place for explorers and was ranked number six in the world in 2021 for friendliest bars.

In 2024, Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand opened in 1974 in Waikīkī, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand)

Meadow Gold was created in 1897 when seven island dairies came together to create it. Lani Moo, the mascot was created in 1949; and in 1971, POG was created. One of the most popular fruit juice drinks in Hawaiʻi, POG is pineapple, orange and guava flavors that have pleased locals for decades.

Meadow Gold was founded in 1897. (Photo/Meadow Gold)

Lani Moo was created at the Mascot for Meadow Gold in 1949. (Photo/Meadow Gold)

POG drink was created in 1971 by Meadow Gold. (Photo/Meadow Gold)

Founded in 1949 on sugar plantations, Albert and Wallace Teruya, sons of Okinawa immigrants, wanted to create a thriving business that would allow them to participate in the neoliberal world that was created in the post-World War II economy.

Times Supermarkets was founded in 1949. (Photo/Times Supermarkets)

C&H was founded in 1906 due to the sugar cane industry that proliferated during the years after the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi was overthrown by United States industrialists. With sugar from the islands, C&H created jobs for folks in San Francisco in the company’s first sugar refinery.

C&H Sugar was founded in 1906. (Photo/C&H sugar)

Maurice J. Sullivan, who had moved to the U.S. from Ireland in 1927, was stationed in Hawaiʻi during World War II. When he was discharged, he began working with the Lau Family at their Lanikai store. Then, in 1948, Sullivan partnered with the Lau Family to create Hawaiʻi’s very first modern grocery store.

Foodland expanded statewide between 1967 and 1971. The Foodland website states that “in 1980, Foodland launched its first state-wide community program, Shop for Better Education. In 17 years, the program helped over 300 public and private schools earn more than $6 million in much-needed computers, software, books and equipment.”

In 2016, the first Foodland Farms opened in Ala Moana Mall where the company innovated prepared foods.

Foodland was founded in 1948 in Honolulu. (Photo/Foodland)

Foodland Farms was created in 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Foodland)

The history of White Rabbit Creamy Candy is actually quite political. The candy was invented in 1943 by ABC Candy Factory in Shanghai. It featured Mickey Mouse from Disney and was inspired by English milk candies.

In 1950, when Mao’s armies took over China, the candy was recreated. They removed Mickey from the packaging and used a white rabbit in its place.

Although this isn’t a locally created company, White Rabbit Creamy Candies are hugely popular with locals for decades.

White Rabbit Creamy Candy was founded in 1943. (Photo/White Rabbit Creamy Candy)

Aloha Shoyu Company Ltd. was founded in 1946 by five local families. According to their website, three of the original five families are still active on the company’s board of directors.

One of the most popular shoyu manufacturers in the world, Aloha Shoyu Company Ltd. produces some of the most sought after shoyu sauces in the world.

Aloha Shoyu Company was founded in 1946. (Photo/Aloha Shoyu Company)

Hawaiian Sun Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 by the Kurihara Brothers. A staple for most any gathering, these beverages combine local flavor favorites with traditional European (i.e. strawberry) and Chinese (i.e. orange) flavors.

Hawaiian Sun was founded in 1952. (Photo/Hawaiian Sun)

Rainbow Drive-In was created in 1961 by Seiju Ifuku on Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu. Creating a menu that would attract workers from the Waikiki area, Ifuku served 50-cent chili and rice plates, $1 BBQ beef plates, 25-cent hamburgers and 14-cent fries.

Rainbow Drive-In was founded in 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Rainbow Drive-In)

Liliha Bakery opened in 1950. With its iconic catbird seating in the diner, this bakery has transcended to create some of Oahu’s most sought-after delicacies that are made with local ingredients.

Liliha Bakery was founded in 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Liliha Bakery)

While Don Quijote is not a Hawaiʻi business, its impact on Hawaiʻi commerce is clear. Hailing from Tokyo, Japan, it was founded in 1950 and came to Honolulu in 2006.

According to Don Quijote’s Hawaiʻi-based website, their logo, the penguin mascot Donpen (Don Quijote Penguin), is representative of the innovations the business brought to commerce. The character is a special combination of a penguin, well matched to the midnight blue color with a red night-cap. Donpen always wears its night clothes and the moon as a symbol of lighting the midnight towns.

Don Quijote was founded in Tokyo, Japan on Sept. 5, 1980. (Photo/Don Quijote)

Waiola Shave Ice opened its doors in 1940. “The meaning of Waiola literally translates in Hawaiian to water life, or living water, or even spiritual water; so, it has that magic,” Jerry Lee told KHON2.com in 2020.

Battered a bit by COVID quarantines and slowed tourism, Waiola braved the slow business to continue Lee’s parents’ dream.

Waiola Shave Ice was founded in 1940 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Waiola Shave Ice)

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck began its foray into food trucks in 1993 when they began operating out a converted 1953 bread delivery truck. For years, the truck drove around Oʻahu stopping off for two hours at a time and bringing those delicious garlic shrimp to hungry palates.

In 1996, Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck became a staple for North Shore eateries. This led Giovanni’s to purchase the land it sits on becoming its permanent home.

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck was in 1993. (Photo/Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck)

Keith Robbins began his journey in ice cream in 1985 when he opened his very first “scoop shop” and named it Bubbies after his grandmother. Robbins’s famous mochi ice cream was the result of experimentation with local culinary delights.

Bubbies Ice Cream was founded in 1985. (Photo/Bubbie’s Ice Cream)

Matsumoto’s Shave Ice opened its doors on Oʻahu’s North Shore in 1951. Owned and operated by the same family since its inception, Matsumoto’s Shave Ice braved the COVID shutdowns to emerge just as strong as before.

Although Matsumoto’s is inundated with tourists who want to get a bit of that soft shaved ice, Stanley Matsumoto, the current owner, said that locals continue to be at the heart of their business.

Matsumoto’s Shave Ice was founded in 1951 on the North Shore, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Matsumoto’s Shave Ice)

Opened in 1982 by Dave Leong in Waianae, Dave’s Ice Cream is a tribute to his father’s love of the frozen treat. Leong has spent years experimenting with flavors and concepts. Today, he offers 50 flavors.

Dave’s Ice Cream was founded in 1982 in Waimea, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Dave’s Ice Cream)

Opened in 1975 in Haleiwa, Kua ʻAina Burgers has grown into an international “burger joint”. Using lava rocks to grill their burgers, Kua ʻAina Burgers has created a name of excellence for itself.

Kua Aina Burgers was founded in 1975 on Oʻahu’s North Shore, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kua Aina Burgers)

Go Bananas Watersports was founded in 1999 and has become synonymous with quality gear and accessories for outdoor sports. Located on Kapahulu Avenue, the team of Go Bananas continue to provide locals with exceptional knowledge and guidance on their needs.

Go Bananas Watersports was founded in 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Go Bananas Watersports)

Battery Bill’s was founded in 1982 by Bill Ogawa. Ogawa has become famous over the years for his fun advertising and marketing, his quality products and his dedication to the community.

Battery Bills was founded in 1982 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Battery Bills)

Love’s Bakery opened in 1851 by Robert Love Sr. Today, it is owned by his great-great-great granddaughter, Jessica. Love’s continues to be Hawaiʻi’s largest bread supplier. The success of this business is attributed to Fanny Love, the wife of Robert Love Jr.

After Love Jr.’s death, Jessica was widowed with six children. She tirelessly and ceaselessly worked for 32 years to preserve the business through near financial collapse, fire, plague, annexation and the Republic.

Love’s Bakery was founded in 1851. (Photo/Love’s Bakery)

Tamura’s history is a bit more complex than some of our other origin stories. According to Tamura’s website, the original store was opened some time in the 1920s by Makitaro Tamura and was named Tamura Shoten. At some point, Makitaro turned over the location to his son, Katsuichi Tamura, who changed the name to K. Tamura Store which is currently known as Tamura Super Market.

In 1995, Katsuichi’s son Herbert along with his own son Glenn ventured out on their own to create Tamura Enterprises, Inc. Through the years since, Tamura’s has become the local go-to place for poke, alcohol and groceries.

Tamura’s Market was founded in 1995 in Waianae, Hawaiʻi. (Tamura’s Market)

This is only a sampling of some of Hawaii’s most iconic logos and the history that goes with them. Do you have others that you know and love? If so, then feel free to leave comments on KHON2.com’s Facebook or Twitter posts.