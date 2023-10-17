HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pasta. It now transcends nation and cultural borders. From Asia to the Americas, pasta is one of the most popular and versatile ways to enjoy a meal.

While the concept of noodles was invented in China around 3,200 years ago. It was first mentioned in Chinese.

Author Jen Lin-Liu is a renowned expert on the history of pasta noodles and their political significance to trade in the ancient world. She believes that pasta was developed in China with the Middle East developing it within a couple a hundred years of that.

While lots of folks have believed that Marco Polo brought noodles back to Europe, the fact is that pasta was already a part of life in Europe and the Middle East long before Polo went on his exploits.

But pasta and noodles are different. Pasta is what the Romans developed while noodles are what the Chinese developed. Since the creation of the state of Italy in 1861, pasta is most commonly associated with Italian cuisine.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day. It’s a time to indulge and celebrate the incredible diversity and deliciousness of this simple, unleavened wheat product.

So, where can you find the best pasta dishes in Hawaiʻi? Let’s take a look at how residents of Hawaiʻi rank the various pasta merchants.

On Oʻahu

Yelp! offers customer ranked reviews of Honolulu’s favorite pasta places.

On Hawaiʻi Island

Yelp! offers customer ranked reviews of Hilo’s favorite pasta places.

Yelp! offers customer ranked reviews of Kailua-Kona’s favorite pasta places.

On Maui

Yelp! offers customer ranked reviews of Maui’s favorite pasta places.

Matteo’s Osteria is located on Wailea Ike Place in Wailea. Kula Bistro is located on Lower Kula Road in Kula. Fabiani’s is located on Līpoa Street in Kīhei. Giannnotto’s Pizzaria is located on Main Street in Wailuku. Paia Fish Market is located on Hāna Highway in Pāʻia. Taverna is located on Village Road in Kapalua. Ekolu Kitchen 1279 is located on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei. Tanpopo is located on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei. Marco’s Grill & Deli is located on Hāna Highway in Kahului.

On Kauaʻi

Yelp! offers customer ranked reviews of Kauaʻi’s favorite pasta places.

As you celebrate National Pasta Day, remember the long history that has taken place in order for you to enjoy that ono bowl of noodles.