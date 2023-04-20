Māʻili Community Park is located on the Leeward side of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Parks and Recreation)

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A vigil is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, April 20 for the victims of the shooting that occurred early last Saturday morning, April 15.

Legislators from the Leeward coast of Oʻahu, the Honolulu police department and various faith leaders from across the spectrum of spiritual beliefs will come together on the Waiʻanae coast.

In particular, Representatives Darius K. Kila (D-44 Honokai Hale, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili) and Cedric Asuega Gates (D-45 Wai‘anae, Mākaha), Sen. Maile S.L. Shimabukuro (D-22 Ko ‘Olina, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili, Wai‘anae, Mākaha, Mākua) and Dr. Kahu Kaleo Patterson and Archdeacon Steve Costa of the Episcopal Diocese of Hawaiʻi will be in attendance.

Community members are invited to participate in this vigil event.

On Saturday around 12:07 a.m., police said they responded to a 911 call regarding a chicken fight and shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found a scene where two people had been fatally wounded from gunshot wounds and three others who had been hit with bullets.

Two of the victims — a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male — were pronounced dead shortly after they arrived at the hospital. Police said the victims all went to the hospital via private vehicles.

The other three victims — a 40-year-old male, a 57-year-old male and a 38-year-old male — all were treated at the nearby hospital and released.

Police embarked on a search for the armed suspect and any companions who were with that person.

On Tuesday, April 18, two suspects turned themselves in for the shooting.

A 23-year-old suspect was identified as Jacob Borge, and a 16-year-old minor was also identified.

Borge is currently being held with a $2 million bail.

The vigil is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. at Māʻili Community Park (Parking lot near Maliona St.) located at 87-191 Maliona Strett in Waiʻanae.