Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 15-year-old Kealakekua boy who was reported missing.

Darien Reynolds was last seen in Kealakekua on March 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

Reynolds is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 135 pounds with black curly hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Scott Dewey at (808) 326-4646 ext. 303.