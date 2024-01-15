HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people have many New Year’s resolutions that are meant to push them toward a healthier overall lifestyle.

With abundant and free outdoor activities all over the islands, living in Hawaii, on many levels, makes being healthier a bit easier than in some other places.

And like many previous years, committing to a healthier lifestyle is top of mind for many in 2024.

A new study shows that Hawaii is the healthiest state in the U.S.

So, with all the plans and commitment to improve fitness, lose weight and embrace a healthier diet, Hawaii beats them all.

This makes Hawaii an ideal place for anyone who craves a healthier lifestyle or who may be dealing with a chronic illness, substance abuse and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

According to research, Hawaii residents have the longest life expectancy nationwide with the average age of death hovering around 80.87 years. Hawaii also boasts the lowest rate of chronic lower respiratory disease deaths at a rate of 17.83 deaths per 100,000 state residents and alcohol-induced deaths at a rate of 7.37 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

The other four states that landed in the top five of healthiest states in the U.S. were: Utah, Connecticut, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

In all, the Aloha State boasts the best rates in the following area:

Lowest chronic lower respiratory disease mortality rate at 17.83 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

Longest life expectancy nationwide at 80.87 years.

Second lowest percentage of obese adults at a rate of 25.9%.

Second lowest heart disease mortality rate at 123.93 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

Second lowest cancer mortality rate at 125.5 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

Second lowest chronic liver disease mortality rate at 8.37 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

Third lowest diabetes mortality rate at 16.83 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

Sixth lowest percentage of adults who smoke at 10%. This category is a three-way tie with Connecticut and Washington.

With regards to substance abuse, Hawaii also ranks second best in the U.S. for substance abuse category with the state also reporting the lowest alcohol-induced death rate of any other state at a rate of 7.37 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Further, Hawaii is doing relatively well:

Fifth lowest number of adults who report illicit drug use in the past month at a rate of 8,332.2 per 100,000 state residents.

Ninth lowest drug overdose death rate at 17.17 deaths per 100,000 state residents.

10th lowest number of adults who report opioid misuse in the past year at a rate of 2,291.35 per 100,000 state residents.

Thanks to the tireless work of many government agencies and non-profits, Hawaii is able to boast much lower rates of overdoses and opioid usage.