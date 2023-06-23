HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Home to thousands of indigenous species found nowhere else in the world, Hawaiʻi has long been a place of wonder and imagination.

Although Hawaiʻi has millions of tourists come through its airports each year in search of that perfect holiday in paradise, there are still billions who have never visited.

With Hawaiʻi being the most remote place on Earth, coming to paradise needs to be an event. But creating this experience if you’ve never been to the islands can be daunting.

This led KHON2.com to seek help from a few of Waikīkī’s most iconic hotels.

So, how long is the perfect time to visit Hawaiʻi?

KHON2.com spoke with Kelly Sanders, *Highgate Hotel’s Executive Vice-President of Operations; **Kaimana Beach Hotel’s General Manager, Haʻaheo Zablan; and ***Prince Waikīkī’s Director of Marketing, Heather Labra.

For comparison, the year 2019 is usually the benchmark for understanding where tourism is in 2023 since that was the last “business as usual” year since the COVID pandemic.

“We have seen the overall length of stay increase vs. what we were seeing pre-pandemic,” explained Sanders. “Our current average guest stay is approaching five nights vs. 3.7 nights in 2019.”

For Kaimana Beach Hotel, they are seeing similar trends with their guests staying around five days.

“Guests staying at Kaimana Beach Hotel have access to the best of O‘ahu,” said Zablan. “Since we are situated at the edge of Waikīkī, our guests have a quiet reprieve away from the hustle and bustle of more populated areas, while still being able to access nightlife and shopping in short walking distance.”

Zablan went on to explain further.

“Our signature restaurant, Hau Tree, is steps away from the ocean and is a favorite of both locals and visitors alike – we are known for unique craft cocktails and the best beachfront brunch in Hawai‘i,” added Zablan.

The Prince Waikīkī also had a bit to say about their guests’ stay.

“The average length of a stay at Prince Waikīkī is typically around four nights,” said Labra.

But what do folks want to do for those five days?

“Of course, the number one attraction for guests is Waikīkī Beach; surfing, paddleboarding, floating in the ocean continue to be the most attractive activities,” said Sanders. “Our Hawaiian Cultural immersions events that we conduct at the property and the Luau experience we offer have been hugely popular, too.”

Kaimana Beach Hotel guests have a bit of a different experience.

“Our guests love taking advantage of the various programming we offer on property, from complimentary lei-making and ukulele lessons to wellness classes,” explained Zablan. “Our new ‘Surf and Shoot’ experience features five nights in an ocean view suite where guests can team up with surf legend Kai Sallas to design their own custom surfboard to take home and learn how to surf Hawaiʻi’s famous breaks.”

Prince Waikīkī guests also enjoy lots of amenities in addition to the amazing adventures in Hawaiʻi’s natural landscape.

“Our guests are usually the active sort who enjoy the shopping and beaches near the hotel, in addition to our on-property FITT classes, stargazing sessions and curated movie series,” added Labra.

What do visitors tend to rave about when they are visiting?

“Adventure travel is also booming with guests wanting to experience the beauty of Hawaiʻi and Hanauma Bay,” added Sanders. “A hike of Diamond Head or a drive to the North Shore for the day are among the favorite activities.”

Kaimana Beach Hotel said their guests are enjoying lots of in-house activities that are meant to nurture a deeper appreciation and understanding of Hawaiian culture while they are visiting.

“For an added cost, all the action can be captured by legendary surf photographer Tommy Pierucki, whose photos have appeared on the cover of the world’s top surf magazines as well as in promotional content for brands like Roxy, Quicksilver and RVCA,” added Zablan.

Prince Waikīkī guests really enjoy the opulent experience that the hotel has to offer.

“Guests also enjoy taking advantage of lounging in the cabanas and the adults-only infinity pool overlooking the ocean,” concluded Labra.

There you have it. It looks like five days is the average amount of time to spend in paradise.

You can experience not only the amenities offered at hotels, but also the added bonus of enjoying the gorgeous and plentiful activities that are inherent to paradise.

*Highgate Hotels manages Alohilani Resort Waikīkī, The Twin Fin Hotel, Park Shore Waikīkī, Pear Hotel Waikīkī and Ambassador Hotel Waikīkī.

**Kaimana Beach Hotel is located at Kaimana Beach, the famous monk seal nesting ground.

***The Prince Waikīkī is considered the gateway to Waikīkī as it sits at the nexus between Ala Moana and Waikīkī.