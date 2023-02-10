HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been 30 years since Hawai’i’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of universal marriage equality.

Speaker Scott Saiki has announced that the Hawai’i House of Representatives will honor this anniversary.

Magistrate Judge Kevin S.C. Chang, Judge Daniel R. Foley (Ret.) and Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Steven H. Levinson (Ret.) will be presented with legislative certificates that recognize their important role in ensuring equality and their commitment to public service.

“I am proud of the historic role that our state played in the pursuit of marriage equality, and I am pleased to recognize these leaders’ contributions to starting a process that took too long but ultimately leaned toward justice,” said Speaker Saiki.

Genora Dancel will also be in attendance. She was one half of the couple who dared to demand they be treated equally.

The event will take place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.