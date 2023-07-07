HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi has so much to offer the world. From world-class surfing to enviable cuisines, there are many things locals enjoy that few others get to have.

Of these are local restaurants that have become so popular that they became local chains. For the purpose of this information, KHON2.com is requiring that a “local chain” have at least four locations. This is different from the national standard which requires at least 20 locations.

So, let’s take a look at some of these.

1. Zippy’s

One of the most popular places to eat in Hawaiʻi is Zippy’s. Created in 1966 on King Street in Honolulu by two brothers, Francis and Charles Higa. Zippy’s has gone on to win numerous awards over the years. The chain has even branched out to open a new location in Las Vegas.

2. Peppa’s Korean BBQ

Peppa’s Korean BBQ has developed into a popular mix plate destination. There is very information online as to when Peppa’s first opened or who founded it. But whoever is behind this beloved Hawaiian mix plate venue has developed a model that works.

3. Big City Diner

Big City Diner has locations all over Hawaiʻi. It was first created by Mr. Lane Muraoka, a local boy from Kailua who attended Iolani School in 1998. Their menu is diverse and offers typical diner fare alongside some of Hawaiʻi’s most popular dishes. And Mr. Muraoka is known to be one of the crew when he is washing dishes and mopping floors at his locations.

4. Bangkok Chef

Bangkok Chef has been serving up for years since its inception in 2001. The creators of this chain had not set out to create a restaurant until their foods developed a following. Now, with four locations that stretch across Oʻahu, their menu keeps it simple yet diverse with authentic Hawaiʻi inspired Thai cuisine.

5. Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers has become the standard for local burgers. Created by owners Ted & Rich in 1998, Teddy’s has saturated the local market. Their inspiration was the 1950s burger joints that were frequented by the first generation of neo-liberal teenagers who made the soda jerk a sought-after part-time student job.

6. L&L Drive-In

Beginning as a small shop in Kalihi over 50 years ago, L&L Drive-In has reached heights of popularity that few Hawaiʻi chains enjoy. Since 1999, the founders Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores, Jr. have been able to expand to California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Texas, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Japan.

So, the next time you are out enjoying cuisine from a local chain, remember that it is entrepreneurs who make the capitalist world go round.