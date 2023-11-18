HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cut the turkey quickly because Walmart stores are already selling cut Christmas trees for the holidays.
The following islands are listed with hours and availability of cut trees.
On Oahu:
- Kapolei – selling daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mililani – selling daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pearl City – is expected to start selling Monday, Nov. 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Maui:
- Kahului – is expected to start selling on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Big Island:
- Hilo – selling from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Kauai
- Lihue – selling from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, check your local Walmart’s website.