Have you shipped your holiday packages to go to the Mainland? The deadline is fast approaching

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you dropped off your Christmas cards and Christmas Packages?

According to the United States Postal Services you want to do that ahead of this upcoming weekend.

The deadline to ensure your packages gets to the mainland before Christmas is this Friday December 17 for Priority Mail.

This time of year, the Honolulu Post Office said they get tens of thousands of packages a day with an influx of cards and letters too.

“We have been planning since February,” said Gaye Miwa the USPS Holiday Spokesperson. “You know we have hired 40,000 seasonal employees; we have deployed new machinery at select locations and we redesigned our mail processing and transportation network.”

Miwa said people have options when dropping off their gifts during this busy time of year.

Like walking up to the touchscreen kiosk and skipping the long line inside the office.

“You can pay for and print your shipping labels and even purchase stamps here and drop it in our box here,” said Miwa.

Although the deadline for Priority Mail is December 17, the deadline for Priority Express is December 21. Rodney Tauvela with USPS said although this is the Super Bowl for mail carriers, they are ready and prepared when they do get that influx of last-minute shippers.

“We are kind of waiting for the mail due to the staffing and the planning that we did previous,” said Tauvela. “We have been pretty good at staying current with our mail which is good for our customers overall.”

Tauvela said there are a few things you can do to help your local post office out. Making sure you wrap and tape your package with good quality tape and a durable box.

“Making sure that the destination that you are sending it to, that it is very legible and that the clerks can read the address,” said Tauvela.

Tauvela said ultimately the best thing to do this week is to plan and drop off Christmas packages before the deadline to ensure they make it to the mainland by December 25.