HONOLULU (KHON2) – Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.

They are little library cubbies where people leave books for all ages. You’ll be able to find books for your toddler, tween, teen and even for young adults!

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

It’s called a “Little Free Library” because when you spot one you can drop off a book you have read and swap it with a book that is available.

Bishop Museum on Oahu has a little free library on its museum grounds. This cute library has books about Hawaiian history, teen dramas and more.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. and offers fun activities for the entire family. To purchase tickets or for more information head to their website.

When visiting Bishop museum with your family, friends or even going alone don’t forget to bring a book to donate or swap out.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Bishop Museum even has picnic tables around the location of this little library to grab a book and read with your family then return it when finished.