HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ever wondered what the highest point of Oahu is? Mount Ka’ala is the highest point on Oahu sitting at an elevation just above 4,000 ft.

Mount Ka’ala is part of Waianae Range and the only way to access the peal for yourself is with a strenuous hike along the Mount Ka’ala Trail.

Only in Your State, a website dedicated to highlighting the hidden gems in every state, explains how to get to the trail if you are up for the challenge.

The hike is rated as difficult because it gains thousands of feet of elevation over 7.1 miles and features a steep climb for almost the entire way.

A tip from past climbers is to bring gloves, chalk, and water. Once you reach the top of the summit you will be rewarded with breathtaking views of Oahu and the Pacific Ocean.

Due to being high in elevation rain is more common. Meaning it’s good to have a light rain coat on hand as well.

Because this hike is considered difficult only those who are experienced in hiking and rock climbing should attempt to finish the Ka’ala Trail.

For more information about how to hike this trail head to Only in Your State’s website.