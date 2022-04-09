HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s first come first serve for Zippy’s Loco Moco Cake available at Oahu stores.

Zippy’s revealed the cake that is designed to look like a loco moco on their social media pages.

The cake consists of two layers of white cake with strawberry filling between layers. It is then coated with buttercream icing and Rice Krispies as the “rice” that comes with your usual real-life loco mocos.

The restaurant said in their post that it will only be available on selected dates. Saturday was the first day to get a taste of the cake but they will be available on Sunday and April 23. The last day to order one will be on April 24.

Only walk-in orders are available.

Click here to see the photo of the Loco Moco Cake.