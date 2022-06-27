HONOLUU (KHON2) — What comes to mind when you think about Hawaii? Maybe endless beaches, multicolored sunsets and year round warm temperature?

Hawaii is a melting pot of cultures, cuisines, biodiversity and more! However, one thing that probably doesn’t come to mind is Italian food. Specifically, pizza.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A new study came out, ranking the best pizzerias in the country and you guessed it, Hawaii made the list. More specifically Honolulu Hawaii.

50toppizza came out with their list of the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. Now, Honolulu wasn’t at the top of the list but instead nestled right in the middle.

Topping the list was Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, then Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco followed by Ribalta NYC in New York.

Hawaii was a little farther down the list but coming in 28th place is Brick Fire Tavern in Honolulu Hawaii.

Brick Fire Tavern believes fresh is best, and fresh means local.

They use herbs from Waianae, beets from Mililani, greens from Maui, organic, fresh pork products from Waianae.

They also believe authenticity trumps convenience. All of their cured meats, aged cheeses, oils, and balsamic glazes are imported from Italy.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To look at their menu or to book a reservation to try the best pizza in Hawaii, head to their website.