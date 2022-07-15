HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you think you have what it takes to be a sworn officer and work with the Honolulu Police Department?

They are looking to hire hundreds of police officers and those interested are asked to head to their website to sign up.

HPD Chief Joe Logan told KHON2 they are focusing some of their efforts on recruiting new officers as well as speeding up the process to become one.

“We have over 300 sworn officer vacancies,” said Logan. “So right now, prior to me coming on, we’ve taken over the hiring process from the city so that process allows us to move it faster.”

On July 23, Honolulu Police will be hosting a “Women in Policing” in-person information session.

It will run from 10:30 a.m. though 12 p.m. and will have women within HPD share their experiences and challenges.

To be a HPD officer you need to be 20 years old at the time of application and 21 years old by graduation from the Police Academy.

A High School Diploma, General Educational Diploma or equivalent is required when applying.

Starting salary ranges between $65,000 to $68,000, with 21 days of paid sick leave and 21 days of paid vacation leave per year.

If you are interested in becoming a Honolulu Police Officer, head to their website to view the qualifications and how you can apply.